4 injured after car crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were injured after a car crash in Tulare County on Saturday.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 190 and River Island Drive.

The Tulare County Fire Department says two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The accident left four people injured, two of which had to be rescued using the jaws of life.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the crash.

