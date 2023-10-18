Students get real work experience at Career Tech Expo in Fresno

Students spent the day taking what they've been learning in the classroom and testing it out with professionals.

Teachers who bring their students back year after year say the day is more than just about exposure, it can lead to opportunities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction was underway Wednesday at Chukchansi Park, but don't expect to see any renovations.

Career Technical Education students spent the day taking what they've been learning in the classroom and testing it out with professionals at the annual Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Career Tech Expo.

"Today we're building a four-wall structure," said Victor Zamora, Student. "And we're kind of reading some plans. And, you know, the guys out here that kind of helping us work with our team and just get it done."

Companies like SPAN Construction and Engineering, which builds Costcos, took students through a mock workday to give them real-world experience before they graduate high school.

"So we did a stretch and flex, which is something we do company-wide every day, our crews in the field," said Trent Soechting, SPAN Construction. "Went through a safety orientation and a pre-task Plan going over the different tasks that we have throughout the day, and the hazards at hand. "

"This is absolutely a networking opportunity these vendors have set up today because they're interested in showing these kids what a career and what an opportunity in the industry looks like," said Jay Eichmann, Building Trades Instructor, Clovis High School. "We've actually had students that get job offers out of this expo, we've had kids that are hired on because they came to this expo."

Police and fire crews were also on site putting students through physical tests and loading them with gear.

From 5 to 7 Wednesday evening, both students and parents were welcome to the park to explore dozens of different booths showcasing the educational and career opportunities available to students in the valley after they graduate high school.

