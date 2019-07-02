Huckleberry's hiring for all positions at new Clovis location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Huckleberry's Breakfast and Lunch will open its third Central Valley location in Clovis -- and they're hiring!
The Southern-inspired restaurant will open at the corner of Shaw and Clovis Avenues.
So spruce up those resumes! The business is looking to fill all positions and they will host a hiring event to review applicants.
HIRING EVENT
July 8 - July 9
510 Shaw Avenue
Clovis, CA 93612
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
