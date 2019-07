You can become a member of the Quack Pack.Mad Duck Craft Brewery is accepting applications for its new Marks and Herndon location.The new location is expected to open on July 29.To apply, please visit www.madduckcraft.com and print out an application.You can then email your completed application to info@madduckcraft.com along with a resumé (if available), or drop it off at their Campus Pointe location!