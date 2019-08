Target hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Target locations across the Valley are looking to hire new associates in the upcoming weeks.According to the company's website, as many as 50 positions at Fresno, Clovis, Tulare and Visalia locations. The company says it offers wages starting at $13 an hour.To search for jobs at stores near you, click here , and type in "Fresno County" and "Tulare County" in the location search bar.