jobs

Target hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Valley

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Target locations across the Valley are looking to hire new associates in the upcoming weeks.

According to the company's website, as many as 50 positions at Fresno, Clovis, Tulare and Visalia locations. The company says it offers wages starting at $13 an hour.

To search for jobs at stores near you, click here, and type in "Fresno County" and "Tulare County" in the location search bar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfresno countytulare countyretailjobstarget
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Lowe's to cut thousands of jobs as it seeks to outsource workers
Arizona father hired after holding sign on street for weeks
Program provides jobs while feeding Valley students
Exclusive look inside Amazon's Fresno fulfillment center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
Son of parents killed in wrong-way crash speaks out
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
Show More
New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
More TOP STORIES News