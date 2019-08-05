FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Target locations across the Valley are looking to hire new associates in the upcoming weeks.
According to the company's website, as many as 50 positions at Fresno, Clovis, Tulare and Visalia locations. The company says it offers wages starting at $13 an hour.
To search for jobs at stores near you, click here, and type in "Fresno County" and "Tulare County" in the location search bar.
Target hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Valley
JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News