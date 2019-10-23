FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've ever wanted to be a firefighter, the Tulare County Fire Department is looking for extra help.
The department is recruiting for seasonal firefighters. The Type 2 crew members work throughout the county to reduce potential fire dangers and respond to emergencies in the area.
To apply for available positions, you can visit the Tulare County Fire Department's website.
Tulare County Fire recruiting seasonal firefighters
