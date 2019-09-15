jobs

U.S. Forest Service hiring for more than 1,500 positions across state

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.

Monday, the department will begin accepting applications for more than 1,500 temporary spring and summer jobs in California.

Positions are available across the state in fields including recreation, wildlife and fisheries, botany, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

The U.S. Forest Service will also be hiring for both fire and non-fire positions.

Interested applicants can click here to apply.
