Caruthers girls' basketball team wins CIF state championship

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Caruthers girls' basketball team won 54-48 over Granada Hills Charter to claim the D-III CIF state championship.

It's the 2nd title in the program and the first since winning the D-V crown in 2019.

"This feels equally as great because we really, really, really had to earn it, and it wasn't a 35-point victory," said head coach Anna Almeida.

The Blue Raiders entered the state bracket as the #14 seed but beat the #1, #2, and #3 seeds (including last year's state champion Central Grizzlies ) en route to Sacramento.

5 student buses from Caruthers filled the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and the Blue Raider students made it feel like a home game for a team that's been on the road for its last 7 games.

Emmi Almeida led the way with 21 points (9-18 FG), 9 rebounds and 6 assists. The sophomore is the daughter of head coach Anna Almeida. "It's definitely special," Emmi said. "We have our arguments, but in the end, we always know we have each other's back, and we're willing to battle for each other no matter what."

Her mom said, "It's kind of scary" to coach her daughter. "Not because she's leading the ship, but because of the perception of being the coach's daughter. Thank God she does it well because imagine what people would say if she didn't."

"We really wanted to do this at Selland Arena, and that's what we'd always talk about, 'I can't wait to be there with her,' Anna Almeida said. "We missed on the section opportunity but to be able to do this is really special because I got what I spent 19 years in Caruthers waiting for."

Almedia said she changed her coaching style with this year's team because of the height they brought, something she hasn't had previously as the Blue Raiders head coach.

Jaylee Moore and Celeste Mack dominated the interior, scoring 9 and 4 points, respectively. Mack added 2 blocked shots.

The Blue Raiders shot just 38% from the field and 28% from the 3-point line but led from start to finish.

"I knew I had to make my last game the best game, so I pushed as hard as I could," said the team's only senior starter, Gizelle Aguirre. "Very grateful to be on this team, and I'm sad it's ending, but I ended it off on a good note." She finished with 14 points (5-12 FG) and 7 rebounds.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.