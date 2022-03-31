CA bill aiming to crack down on catalytic converter thefts heads to Assembly for vote

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11493965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are sharing warnings about just how quickly catalytic converter theft can happen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new California bill that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts is headed to the Assembly floor for a vote.AB 1653, introduced by Fresno Assemblymember Jim Patterson, was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.The bill aims to help local law enforcement agencies by allowing counties in the hardest-hit areas to seek additional support from the California Highway Patrol.In recent years, the theft of catalytic converters has risen dramatically throughout the state.In Fresno County alone, reports of stolen catalytic converters went up over 900% from 2020 to 2021.