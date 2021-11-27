pet adoption

This holiday season, adopt a Valley shelter animal and give it a home

The Central California SPCA is back in River Park for its 'Home for the Holidays' campaign.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA is taking action to help connect Valley families with their 'paw-fect' companion, ahead of the holiday season.

They are back in River Park for their 'Home for the Holidays' campaign.

They are bringing out the mobile adoption unit to River Park so shoppers could see some of the pups and cats they have available to take home at a discounted rate.

Prices range from $40 for older cats to $130 for younger puppies.

It all depends on the age and type of pet you plan on adopting!

This offer lasts through December 31st and is also applicable at the CCSPCA's adoption center, which is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm.

