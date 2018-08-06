WILDFIRE

CDTFA offering tax relief for businesses impacted by wildfires

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration is offering tax relief for businesses in the Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, and Shasta counties due to the effects of the wildfires.

Business owners and tax and fee payers affected by the fires by the Carr Fire, Ferguson Fire, River Fire, Ranch Fire, and Steele Fire can request an extension to file their returns and ask for relief from penalties and/or interest for some taxes and fees.

You can request an extension here.

You may also call the CDTFA customer service center at 1-800-400-7115 for more information.
Listed below are the taxes eligible for relief.

