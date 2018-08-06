CDTFA offering tax relief for businesses impacted by wildfires

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration is offering tax relief for businesses in the Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, and Shasta counties due to the effects of the wildfires.Business owners and tax and fee payers affected by the fires by the Carr Fire, Ferguson Fire, River Fire, Ranch Fire, and Steele Fire can request an extension to file their returns and ask for relief from penalties and/or interest for some taxes and fees.You can request an extensionYou may also call the CDTFA customer service center at 1-800-400-7115 for more information.