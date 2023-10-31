Tips for staying safe this Halloween while trick-or-treating

While Halloween can be a fun time for children and families, it can also be a deadly time.

A 2019 Journal of the American Medical Association study found children are three times more likely to be struck by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

"My suggestion is stay on one side of the street, walk to the crosswalk, cross the street, and then go to the houses on the other side of the street, don't zig-zag back and forth," said Officer Christopher Clark, assistant public information officer with the Fresno Police Department.

Clark says drivers need to leave early so they can slow down during Halloween night, and trick-or-treaters should wear bright-colored clothing or carry something reflective or brightly lit.

In addition to having a well-lit costume, doctor Hailey Nelson with Valley Children's says you want to make sure it fits your child well.

"You want to make sure the costume is well fitting for your child so they don't trip and fall, so do that fit check before you leave the house," said Hailey Nelson a Pediatrician at Valley Children's Healthcare. "You want to make sure that you have something safe and non-toxic to put on your skin."

When it comes to the sugar rush that's associated with Halloween, doctor Nelson says healthy habits start before going door to door.

"Tonight before you go out trick or treating, feeding your kids a good dinner is a great way to start, get something in their tummies before they fill up in candy," said Dr. Nelson.

When you get the candy, officials say to make sure you inspect it and limit how much your child has.

"Instead of trying to eat the candy while we're out trick or treating, wait until you get home so you can inspect it," said Dr. Nelson.

"I would suggest, when you're looking through your kids Halloween bags, if it's not a sealed candy that you're away of, I would toss it out," said Officer Clark.

Adding safety is first and foremost, so call 911 if you need to.

"If you see anything that's worth calling the police department, don't hesitate to reach out, we're here and we want you guys to have a safe time," said Officer Clark.

