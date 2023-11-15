The Dinuba and Orosi-Cutler community will come together to honor a beloved friend, mentor, and teacher.

Celebration of life to be held for slain Orosi teacher this morning

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Dinuba and Orosi-Cutler community will come together to honor a beloved friend, mentor, and teacher.

A celebration of life will take place Wednesday in Orosi at El Monte Middle School to remember Sergio Martin.

The celebration will take place Wednesday morning outside Room 15 at El Monte Middle School.

A brief program begins at 7:30 a.m. and should last until 9 a.m.

There will also be a balloon release outside of Martin's classroom.

The 50-year-old teacher was shot and killed on the morning of November 6.

Dinuba Police found him in his home on Roosevelt Way, which they believe was the scene of a burglary.

That same day, police say a teenager was arrested for his alleged connection to the crime.

Last Friday, the teen was released from custody but still remains a suspect.

Martin's family remembers their loved one as someone who was always a positive person, and never wished harm on anyone.