Central California Blood Center urgently needs donors with Type O blood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center is calling on Valley blood donors for urgent help.

Officials with the blood center said their blood Type O supply was significantly depleted overnight due to trauma incidents, and they're asking for people with Type O for donations.

The pandemic has made it difficult for the center to receive donations, and each donor can help make a big difference.

Blood center staff members want to make it simple to donate.

They say the entire process takes about an hour, including the screening and paperwork.

During the month of August, every donor will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream as part of the center's Pint for a Pint campaign.

