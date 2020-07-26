Pint for a Pint Blood Drive at Central California Blood Center

ABC30 is teaming up with Central California Blood Center and Baskin Robbins for the 33rd Annual "Pint for A Pint" Blood Drive July 31 and August 1, 2020.
Donate a pint of blood and receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream. This is a great way to cool off and give back!
Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community.
Walk-ins and appointments welcome.
Due to social distancing guidelines, Central California Blood Center will require donors to wear masks and have their temperature taken at the door. Chairs will be spaced apart and cleaned immediately.
Relax in an air-conditioned setting and enjoy treats from the canteen after your donation.
Central California Blood Center Locations:
Additional Donor Site:
All locations will be open from 9am until 6pm on Friday and 9am until 3pm on Saturday.
Find more information at DonateBlood.org or by calling (559) 389-LIFE.