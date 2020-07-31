Local blood centers need recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 now have two locations in the Central Valley to donate their plasma to help those still fighting the virus.The Central California Blood Center in Visalia recently received a license allowing them to collect plasma from donors. They had their first convalescent plasma donor give their plasma last week.The blood center said there is still a great need for these plasma donors, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally.Since the pandemic first hit Central California, only about 100 plasma donations have been made at the blood center location in northwest Fresno.Officials are hopeful more virus survivors will come forward to help current patients. To donate, you have to be symptom-free for 28 days.