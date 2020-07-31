Coronavirus

Local blood centers need recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma

To donate, you have to be symptom-free for 28 days.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 now have two locations in the Central Valley to donate their plasma to help those still fighting the virus.

The Central California Blood Center in Visalia recently received a license allowing them to collect plasma from donors. They had their first convalescent plasma donor give their plasma last week.

RELATED: Trump asks COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma after visiting American Red Cross

The blood center said there is still a great need for these plasma donors, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally.

Since the pandemic first hit Central California, only about 100 plasma donations have been made at the blood center location in northwest Fresno.

RELATED: Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma at UCLA center

Officials are hopeful more virus survivors will come forward to help current patients. To donate, you have to be symptom-free for 28 days.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno northwestfresnovisaliacentral california blood centerblood donationscoronavirusblood plasmacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Central California coronavirus cases
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Atwater park
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
Central California coronavirus cases
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Show More
Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
2 men hospitalized after central Fresno shooting
UC Merced students helped with design research on NASA rover
Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries
More TOP STORIES News