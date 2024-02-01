Central Valley prepares for statewide atmospheric river

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California, along with most of the state, is bracing for a series of atmospheric rivers.

The next round of weather will bring wind, rain, and snow.

Officials across the state are on standby due to the predicted duration of the storm and widespread rain.

"The impacts extend from the north coast almost near the Oregon border, all the way down to San Diego towards our border with Mexico," explained Brian Ferguson with Cal OES.

Sustained winds in the San Joaquin Valley are expected to be around 35 mph, and in the High Sierra, wind gusts can reach up to 75 mph.

"Today truly is the day for folks to take protective steps for themselves, for their family, their neighbors, ahead of the storm," said Ferguson.

The California Department of Water Resources manages the state-federal flood operation center and monitors flood levels daily.

Once levels reach flood stage, teams are sent out on 24-hour levee patrols.

"We've really bulked up our flood fight materials, which now includes 5 million sandbags that have been prepositioned at 64 locations statewide for quick deployment," said John Paasch with the California Department of Water Resources.

Governor Gavin Newsom has activated a state operation center to help with coordination efforts and response time.

Cal OES is working with the American Red Cross to open shelters on a need-by-need basis.

"We do expect that there will be shelters that open in a number of communities over the next several days," added Ferguson.

During these types of weather events rescue crews are not only tasked with helping humans, but also animals.

"Last year during the weather, we were also tasked with our helicopters to feed cattle and horses in very remote areas," said Nick Schuler with Cal FIRE.

Cal OES will be updating its shelter list on a daily basis.

