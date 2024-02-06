Now is the time to build your emergency preparedness kit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Most of the Central Valley was spared from flooding from the latest atmospheric river, but the rest of the state was slammed with heavy downpours, which flooded neighborhoods.

"We still are expecting, obviously, more weather. And the more rain, the more moisture we get, the higher the risk is to that area," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

And after last year, there's no telling what the rest of winter has in store for us.

As people continue to grab sandbags to protect their property, it's a good idea to get prepared in other ways too.

The American Red Cross suggests having a 3-day food and water supply to take with you if you have to leave your house in an emergency and a larger supply if you need to stay put.

"You want to make sure you have seven days' worth of food, seven days' worth of water. Which is one gallon of water per day for each person in your house. Don't forget your pets," said Lori Wilson, Executive Director of Central Valley American Red Cross.

In addition to food, you'll want to make sure you have a first aid kit, an extra set of toiletries, a flashlight with batteries, and a radio, which you may need to rely on for news updates.

Don't forget to pack your medications.

It can be overwhelming, but an emergency kit can be life-saving, and you can start small.

"You can start out at least with a go bag for each person, a kit for each person for at least three days. But then, if you get in your pantry or a truck, put it out in your garage, have your seven days of supplies, and you'll have what you need," said Wilson.

If you haven't signed up for emergency alerts yet, it's easy to do.

Just go to this website.

Click 'sign up' in the upper right corner.

Then scroll down and select your county. It will direct you to your county's sign-up page.

