Calm before the storm: Madera County residents prepare for incoming atmospheric river

Madera County residents prepare for the incoming atmospheric river after an evacuation warning was issued.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "So when they say 45 mph winds, I take those seriously."

Coarsegold resident Bruce McPherson lives at a Coarsegold RV Park. And when the power goes out for him.

"Turn on the generator in your RV," McPherson said.

McPherson tells Action News his neighbors were cleaning out the gutters before the storm rolls in

But just a few miles up the road, Madera County leaders are worried about some people who live off of Highway 41.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the area of Cavin Lane, Mattie Fhy Road and Holly Lane Saturday morning.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue says he's concerned about debris flow from the burn scars and is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"So there is a concern there that with the heavy rainfall that is predicted, that the soil could come loose and come down that draw and damage some of those homes in those areas," Pogue said.

The Sheriff's Office is working with multiple agencies to keep community members safe.

Pogue says people who live in the evacuation warning zone, should be ready to go at a moment's notice.

"We encourage them to speak with their neighbors and really have that collaboration between them so that they can monitor that situation themselves, so it's not just monitoring it but those in the area,"

Sheriff Pogue urges residents to sign up for text alerts so that they can stay informed.

He also says, if you see flooding or need evacuation assistance, to call the sheriff's office.

