How you can help the Central California Food Bank

The Central California Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Central California.

With a growing number of neighbors in need because of inflation, the food bank is planning on having more volunteer opportunities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With hundreds of volunteers getting in the holiday spirit this time of year, more than 30,000 holiday boxes are being prepped to make sure Central Valley families have food on the table.

"It's a big push, a big time of year, but really, when you think about it, hunger really is an everyday disaster," says Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine.

The Central California Food Bank has a service area of multiple counties feeding roughly 310,000 people per month through its food distributions, meal recovery programs, grocery box pickups and school sites.

"It's heartbreaking that one in four individuals right here in our community struggle with hunger on a daily basis," Dildine said.

Co-CEO's Dildine and Natalie Caples say outside of the Central Valley's peak harvest time, monetary donations are critical in providing healthy options for neighbors.

Thanks to volunteers and partners, the food bank is able to turn each dollar raised into four meals.

"For us, our partners, our network and connections with manufacturers, processors and ag growers, every dollar that's donated to the food bank allows us to purchase 10 pounds of produce," Caples said.

Each month, there are more than 500 unique food programs available.

With a growing number of neighbors in need because of inflation, the food bank is planning on having more volunteer opportunities.

"The Central California Food Bank is evaluating our internal operations and how we can be better prepared to scale and meet increased neighbor needs," Caples said. "That may include extra days that our distribution center is open."

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.