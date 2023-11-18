Fighting food insecurity during the holiday season in Central California

Fighting hunger and providing food to those who need it most is the goal of the Central California Food Bank.

The food bank will pack nearly 15,000 holiday meal boxes with canned food and other items during the upcoming holiday season.

In California, 1 in 10 people and 1 in 7 children face hunger.

Volunteers are grateful to make a much-needed difference in the community during this time of year.

"Food insecurity around the holidays is truly a pressing issue mostly in the country, but I'm sure here, with the cost of living in the Central Valley being so high, it would definitely help a lot of families if they had that extra crush to lean on," said volunteer, Cameron Michelson.

"I know the difference it's going to make on a family or a kid, especially during the holiday season," said ABC30 VoluntEAR, Alysia Wiebe.

ABC30 and our parent company, Disney made a $15,000 produce grant to the Central California Food Bank through a partnership with Feeding America.

The funds will allow the food bank to distribute over 150 thousand pounds of fresh produce.

"Right now, it's November. We are out of our peak harvest and growing season, so when we normally have an abundance of produce available to us that's grown here locally, November, December, January, February, produce donations slow down," said Natalie Caples, Co-CEO, Central Calif. Food Bank.

The Action News team celebrated with an "ABC30 VoluntEARS day," sorting and packing 8,000 pounds of oranges on the produce packing line, a tool most food banks don't have.

The food bank encourages monetary donations because they can buy in bulk and negotiate significant discounts.

That means your donation buys the maximum amount of food.

"One dollar can provide up to four meals. Everyone can make a difference. There's such a huge need right in our community, and everyone can make a difference," said Kym Dildine, Co-CEO, Central Calif. Food Bank.

ABC30 President and General Manager Michael Carr says not only does the Action News team "take action" in the neighborhoods we serve, but we also give back.

"We tell stories about the people of Central California, so I think it's great when we are talking about our community and telling the stories that represent our community, to also do what we can to help our community," said Michael Carr, President & GM at ABC30.

The food bank will pack nearly 15,000 holiday meal boxes with canned food and other items like mashed potatoes during the upcoming holiday season, but donations are still needed.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer, you can find more information here.

