Central CA Food Bank surprised by Wells Fargo with $50k to help those in need

This Giving Tuesday, the Central California Food Bank is encouraging the community to give back.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As part of Giving Tuesday, Wells Fargo surprised the Central California Food Bank with a $50,000 check.

The surprise check was presented to the bank's co-CEO, Kym Dildine, in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

The donation came as the food bank team loaded its truck for its Raymond food distribution to help those affected by the Creek Fire.

The money will allow the food bank to help more people in need.

This Giving Tuesday, the Central California Food Bank is encouraging the community to give back through volunteering, advocating or donating.
