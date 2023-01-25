1 hospitalized with burns after fire at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized with burns after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The fire started around 5:30 pm near Weldon and Angus avenues.

The fire destroyed one apartment and forced six others to be evacuated.

Investigators say one person was taken to a local hospital with first-degree burns to the face.

It is unclear at this time what started the fire.

This is the second apartment fire crews have battled today in Fresno.

The first was a vacant apartment at Tyler and Bond.

