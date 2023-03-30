2 men hospitalized after shooting at bar in central Fresno, police say

Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting at a bar in central Fresno.

Officers say the shooting began as a fight inside the bar. That's when a man pulled out a gun, shooting both of the victims.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting at a bar in central Fresno.

The shooting happened at about 1 am Thursday inside The Next Bar on Cedar and Shields.

A woman called police and told them she was taking the two victims to Clovis Community Hospital.

Officers say the shooting began as a fight inside the bar.

That's when a man pulled out a gun, shooting both of the victims in the upper body.

The victims were taken from Clovis Community Hospital to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for additional treatment.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.