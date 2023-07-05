Police are investigating a deadly shooting in central Fresno. It happened after 2:30 am Wednesday in the area of Iowa Avenue and Sixth Street.

Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in central Fresno.

It happened after 2:30 am Wednesday in the area of Iowa Avenue and Sixth Street.

Police arrived to find a man in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are still trying to piece together what led to the gunfire.

Officers and detectives will be on scene for several hours looking for evidence and witnesses.

So far, they do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.