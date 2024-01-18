Central Fresno school lifts lockdown after reported burglary at nearby home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hamilton Junior High School has lifted a lockdown after Fresno police responded to a burglary alarm at a nearby home.

Authorities say they received a call for a residential burglary alarm at about 10 a.m. at a home on N Harrison Avenue near Cambridge Avenue.

A heavy police presence was outside the home because Fresno police believed they had a suspect or suspects still inside.

No suspects were found inside and officers are expected to clear the scene.

It is not known if any residents were inside when the alarm went off.