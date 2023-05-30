Several shootings across Fresno left one man dead over Memorial Day weekend.

39-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno during Memorial Day weekend has been identified.

Fresno Police say the victim is 39-year-old Paul Fierro.

The shooting happened on Lansing Way and Glenn Avenue. That's a neighborhood near Blackstone and Dakota Avenues.

Police found Fierro lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers say Fierro was shot during an argument.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.