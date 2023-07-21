Suspect turns himself in for deadly shooting in central Fresno, police say

A man has died following a shooting in central Fresno and police are now searching for the suspect accused of killing him.

Police say Silvano Villa-Fierro and Kelon White got into a fight in the apartment before White shot Villa-Fierro.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Fresno.

Police say 28-year-old Kelon White turned himself into authorities for the murder of 46-year-old Silvano Villa-Fierro.

The shooting happened inside an apartment on Clinton and Weber just after 4 pm Sunday.

Police say White and Villa-Fierro got into a fight, which led to the deadly shooting.

Authorities added that White has a criminal history and is known to law enforcement.

Villa-Fierro's death is being classified as the 20th homicide in the city of Fresno so far this year.

