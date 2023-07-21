Suspect turns himself in for deadly shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Fresno.
Police say 28-year-old Kelon White turned himself into authorities for the murder of 46-year-old Silvano Villa-Fierro.
The shooting happened inside an apartment on Clinton and Weber just after 4 pm Sunday.
Police say White and Villa-Fierro got into a fight, which led to the deadly shooting.
Authorities added that White has a criminal history and is known to law enforcement.
Villa-Fierro's death is being classified as the 20th homicide in the city of Fresno so far this year.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.