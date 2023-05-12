Wanted shooting suspect arrested after hours-long search in central Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting suspect was arrested after an hours-long search by police in a central Fresno neighborhood on Friday.

Around 7 am, officers tried to serve a search warrant at a home on 9th and Bellaire, looking for a 21-year-old man they say is wanted for his alleged involvement in four shootings.

Investigators say the suspect managed to jump through a window and ran away from the home.

Police and a SWAT team closed off the area as they searched for the suspect.

Nearby Centennial Elementary School went into a shelter in place during the search and students were dismissed early at 1pm.

The man was arrested around 3:00 pm after he was found in the garage of a nearby home.

During a search of the suspect's home, police say they found several firearms.

Officials have not yet identified the man who was arrested.