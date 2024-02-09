Suspect in custody following standoff in downtown Fresno

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in downtown Fresno.

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in downtown Fresno.

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in downtown Fresno.

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in downtown Fresno.

Around 7 am, officers responded to reports of someone swinging a six-foot metal pipe near Inyo and O streets.

Police say the suspect was uncooperative and would not drop the pipe.

He then barricaded himself inside the U.S. Post Office on Kern and M streets.

Two Post Office employees were inside when the man went in but stayed in a separate room away from him.

"We were able to get those two females out safely. We put the rest of the building in a shelter-in-place so that he could not access any other areas of the building that were occupied by employees of many businesses inside the building," explained Fresno Police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Police negotiated with the man for about an hour and a half.

"he did have the metal pipe in his hand and began to fix a razer blade towards the end of the pipe, making it somewhat of a longer, extended shank-type weapon. He did threaten to use it at times," Leibee said.

The man remained uncooperative with the police.

Negotiators then put food outside to get the suspect to come out.

"He did come outside to try and grab some food where officers encountered him. Less lethal shotgun rounds were applied to him so that he didn't access the weapons that were inside the business at that point," explained Leibee.

The man was taken to the hospital for some bruising before being booked into jail.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.