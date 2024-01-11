Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stabbing suspect was arrested after an hours-long police standoff in central Fresno on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 am at a home near Olive and 5th Street around 8:30 am.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

During the investigation, Fresno police were able to contain the suspect in his home.

Roads in the area were blocked for hours during the standoff.

The suspect was eventually arrested around 6:40 pm and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

A motive for the stabbing has not been released, but it's not believed the suspect or victim knew each other.