Two shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a pair of suspects who shot a man and woman at a central Fresno bar.A shooting broke out at the parking lot of Ewell's Place on Blackstone and Dakota just after 10:30 Friday night.Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chin and a man who had been shot in the head.The man is in the hospital in grave condition while the woman is expected to survive her injuries.Investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting."We don't know what led up to the disturbance, but we do know a car pulled up, subjects jumped out and started firing shots towards Ewell's and towards the victims," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes."Police say they are looking for two men in connection to this shooting.