FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was rushed into surgery Wednesday evening after being shot in central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened near Mayfair Drive and 2nd Street just before 5 pm.Police say there was an argument between multiple people. Someone eventually pulled out a gun and opened fire.When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.Authorities believe multiple guns were involved due to finding different shell casings.There is no suspect description at this time.