24-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting.Officers found the 24-year-old injured inside a central Fresno home.Police were called out to the area of Olive and Fifth around 9 pm Wednesday.They found the man with a bullet wound to his arm.First responders took him to the hospital for additional treatment.He is expected to survive his injuries.Detectives have not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting.