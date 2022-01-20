24-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

24-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting.

Officers found the 24-year-old injured inside a central Fresno home.

Police were called out to the area of Olive and Fifth around 9 pm Wednesday.

They found the man with a bullet wound to his arm.

First responders took him to the hospital for additional treatment.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives have not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man pleads not guilty to murdering brother-in-law on Christmas Eve
Some Valley hospitals postpone 'elective' surgeries due to COVID surge
Man who admitted killing dog to Fresno police facing more accusations
Man charged with murder of 2-year-old whose father died a year earlier
43-year-old man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police say
How reliable are rapid tests? Dr. explains when to depend on results
Is there home appraisal bias in Fresno? Professionals weigh in
Show More
Housing Watch: Million-dollar homes at Ventana Hills in Fresno County
Good Sports: Fresno woman gains recognition with indoor rowing
Valley ag business continues to feel impact of supply chain issues
Family of 5 displaced after house fire in southwest Fresno
Merced police searching for missing 87-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News