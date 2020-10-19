police shooting

Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after Fresno police officers shot at an armed suspect in central Fresno on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Esther Way for an attempted carjacking around 9:30 pm. Investigators say a man armed with a club or stick had tried to carjack a Mercedes.

The driver of the car was able to get away and called 911.

Police say the suspect walked down the street and got into a confrontation with a nearby resident. The neighbor pulled out a rifle, but the suspect took it.

The suspect continued walking along Esther Way, breaking the window of a home, and getting inside two unlocked cars.

As many as 45 officers responded to the scene. Police say they asked the suspect several times to drop the rifle. When the man didn't comply, six officers opened fire.

A seventh officer also fired a non-lethal weapon at some point during the confrontation.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Fresno police say several officers have been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

Hours later, the road remains blocked off while authorities continue their investigation.

This is the second time a Fresno police officer has shot a suspect in the last two days.
