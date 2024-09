Woman stabs 2 family members during argument in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in jail accused of stabbing two of her family members in southwest Fresno.

It happened at about 9 pm Sunday at a home on Oleander and Modoc -- that's near Kearney and Thorne.

Police say it started as a family argument that escalated, and that's when the woman stabbed the two victims.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

The victims are expected to recover.