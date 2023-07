Right now, there are more than a dozen job opportunities including teachers, custodians, instructional aids, cooks and more for the Central Unified School District.

HELP WANTED: Central Unified School District looking to hire for dozens of positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a new job or a career change, a local school district is hiring to prepare for the new school year.

Right now, there are more than a dozen job opportunities to work for the Central Unified School District.

That includes teachers, custodians, instructional aides, cooks and much more.

Some of the jobs listed require experience and qualifications.

For more information on the available jobs, click here.