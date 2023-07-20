Central Valley chef in national competition needs your help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley chef is getting close to taking the top prize in a national competition.

You can help her advance in the next round by voting for her in the Favorite Chef contest.

Ana Moreno began her culinary career 20 years ago and is hoping to win this contest so she can do more with her catering company, "Sabor Mio."

The top prize is $25,000 and a two-page spread in 'Taste of Home' magazine.

She says that would be a huge help in making her dream of opening her own restaurant become a reality.

This next round of voting ends Thursday at 7 p.m. and right now Moreno is currently third in her group.

To help her, click here.