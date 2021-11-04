Society

30 students graduate Central Valley Forestry Corps, assisting in CA firefight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

30 students graduate Central Valley Forestry Corps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thanks to a unique Valley program, fire crews will now have more help in their fight against California wildfires.

On Wednesday, nearly 30 students joined the ranks of the Central Valley Forestry Corps.

Just this year, over 2.5 million acres have burned in California. Right now, fire safety and prevention are crucial.

Over the past 20 months, Workforce Connection has been training these graduates for a career in forestry and most importantly to assist in the firefight.
Jordan Morris wasn't always on the path to being a firefighter.

"In January, I was fixing air conditioners, then I was on the Dixie Fire a few months later," said Morris.

Morris says the Creek Fire led him to take up firefighting as a career. His family lost everything during last year's disaster.

"Every young kid wants to be a firefighter," said Morris. "You see the trucks and everything, it's something I always wanted to do. I just never had the opportunity."

Morris joined the Central Valley Forestry Corps, saying the no-cost training program was an easy choice.

"I heard about this program as a way to get into firefighting quickly and I quit my job," added Morris.
Within months, he was learning the ins and outs of firefighting, eventually joining wildland firefighters battling the Dixie and KNP Complex fires.

"You learn every aspect that comes with wildland firefighting, from using a chainsaw to hand tools to fighting fire directly," explained Morris.

The program is a partnership between Fresno Regional Workforce, Reedley College, Fresno EOC, Calfire and the Associated California Loggers.

"We had them in small groups, we had them masked, we had them spaced, so we did not stop training because of COVID," said Executive Director of Fresno Workforce Board Blake Konczal.

The graduating students will all receive job placement assistance. As for Jordan, he says he'll be out battling fires next wildfire season.

if you're interested in learning more about the program you can find the details on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocalifornia wildfiresfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News