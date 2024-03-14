Central Valley LGBTQ+ Seniors find voice in statewide survey on aging

Over 2500 people have participated in a first-of-its-kind survey helping gather information on the health, economic and well-being of older LGBTQ+ residents in California.

Over 2500 people have participated in a first-of-its-kind survey helping gather information on the health, economic and well-being of older LGBTQ+ residents in California.

Over 2500 people have participated in a first-of-its-kind survey helping gather information on the health, economic and well-being of older LGBTQ+ residents in California.

Over 2500 people have participated in a first-of-its-kind survey helping gather information on the health, economic and well-being of older LGBTQ+ residents in California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Central Valley organizations are putting in the work so Central Valley residents who identify as LGBTQ+ and are 50 years or older can participate in a statewide survey.

The goal is to shed light on the community's unique challenges and influence better state resources.

"You know, it's something we are just now starting to pay attention to but is not a new problem," LGBT Community Network Executive Director Jason Scott said.

In January, The Survey of LGBTQIA+ Older Adults in California: From Challenges to Resilience was launched to gather information about the community's needs, hopes, and priorities.

The California Department of Aging is working with research partners and a statewide coalition of LGBTQ+ community-based organizations to promote the survey and its importance.

"We really wanted to be part of it to make sure the rural part of California is represented in the survey," Scott said.

Scott says Mid-life and older members of the community faced a lot of stigma during their lifetime and continue to feel isolated and unsupported.

"And also, if they go into care homes and now have to navigate those difficulties and some decide go back into the closet and not be their authentic self," Scott said.

Salma Torres with the Central California LGBTQ+ Collaborative says she hears similar stories.

She's been helping residents complete the survey and says the questions are very personal.

"It's measuring things like if you have enough food to eat, if you are getting out on a day to day basis, socializing and support and basic needs met," Torres said.

Scott and Torres say the survey's answers will provide critical insight and contribute to the California Master Plan on Aging goals.

"Hopefully moving forward the state really takes into consideration our LGBTQ community not just for the master plan but everything with state policy," Torres said.

The state agency budgeted about $900,000 toward the survey.

To take the survey, click here.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.