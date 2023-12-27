Central Valley Speed Dating helping make love connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we look ahead to a new year, you may be looking for new love.

If that's you, there's a new way to meet local singles without the swiping.

Action News sat down with Selene Estrada, the founder of Central Valley Speed Dating, to chat about how she's helping encourage connection.

If you're looking for love, check out "Central Valley Speed Dating on Instagram to stay updated on the next event.

