WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Central Valley Speed Dating helping make love connections

KFSN logo
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 4:53AM
Central Valley Speed Dating helping make love connections
As we look ahead to a new year, you may be looking for new love.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we look ahead to a new year, you may be looking for new love.

If that's you, there's a new way to meet local singles without the swiping.

Action News sat down with Selene Estrada, the founder of Central Valley Speed Dating, to chat about how she's helping encourage connection.

If you're looking for love, check out "Central Valley Speed Dating on Instagram to stay updated on the next event.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW