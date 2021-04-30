ABC30 Together

Undocumented and abused: A survivor of domestic violence finds help and hope at Centro La Familia

By Aurora Diaz
Undocumented and abused: A survivor of domestic violence finds help and hope at Centro La Familia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Leaving an abuser is a necessary but difficult decision, but it's even harder if you are stuck at home with the abuser during the pandemic.

Centro La Familia Advocacy services is seeing a major increase in clients seeking services due to domestic violence.

In the video above, Action News takes a look at how the center is helping them find their way out.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
