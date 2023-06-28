Beloved Clovis CrossFit coach recovering from spinal injury

James Sharnick spends a lot of his time managing and coaching classes at Certus CrossFit in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- James Sharnick spends a lot of his time managing and coaching classes at Certus CrossFit in Clovis.

He and a group of friends spent Father's Day weekend mountain biking in Big Bear, in Southern California.

The trip didn't end as they intended when James hit a rock.

"That sharply turned my front wheel and catapulted me forward. I just didn't have enough time to put my hands up so my head caught my fall," said Sharnick.

He was rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center, one of the top trauma hospitals in the region.

"I honestly couldn't tell you where Loma Linda is on the map. But after this I hope I can come back and meet everybody properly on my own two feet," said Sharnick.

For the most part, he has no functional use of his arms and legs right now but he does have some feeling in them.

"That's the thing I'm holding onto, the feeling and movement, even though it's hard and takes a lot out of me. I have some feeling and I have some movement," said Sharnick.

James also has an army of supporters at Certus Crossfit.

"James pours his heart and soul into this place and he pours himself into the people that are here," said Joe Devane.

The people he's touched, and so many others, are pouring that support back into James.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 of a $50,000 goal to help with medical expenses and other needs for the Sharnick family.

They're thankful for their circle of supporters and their faith in getting them through this challenging time.

"You know you have them but you don't actually realize how many until something like this happens and everybody is willing and able," said Sarah Sharnick, James' wife.

The couple has two kids.

His family is part of what's driving his determination to walk again.

"I think it's my responsibility to my wife and my kids that. I feel I owe it to them to be the husband and father that I can be," said Sharnick.

