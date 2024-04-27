Fresno native Kendall Milton goes undrafted, signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Milton is fresh off winning the Orange Bowl MVP in Georgia's 63-3 blowout win against Florida State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's two-time national champion has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Buchanan High alum Kendall Milton joins an Eagles running back room headlined by former New York Giant Saquon Barkley after not hearing his name called at the 2024 NFL Draft.

His time as a Georgia Bulldog finished with 1,839 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns, 14 of which came this past season. Milton had battled injuries early on in his collegiate career.

Milton is fresh off winning the Orange Bowl MVP in Georgia's 63-3 blowout win against Florida State. After the game his head coach thanked him for overcoming his injuries to make the impact he did.

"He's given so much," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "I still remember going all the way to California, being in his house, seeing him and his parents, and he's sacrificed a ton to make this program a better place, and he's worked his tail off."

In his senior year at Buchanan, Milton helped the Bears to a 10-3 overall record with 1,514 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns.

