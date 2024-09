Charges filed against suspect in fatal DUI crash in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against the DUI driver accused of hitting and killing a man in central Fresno on Wednesday.

25-year-old Cameron Aguilar has been charged with three felonies, including gross vehicular manslaughter, a DUI, and causing injury while driving under the influence.

Investigators say she hit two people on Maroa and Fern avenues.

A man died, and a woman was hospitalized.

Aguilar's arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.