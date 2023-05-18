Charges not filed against Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has not filed charges against Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter.

The district attorney's office said: "Based upon a review of the police reports submitted to our office, there was one firearm located in the vehicle that was occupied by four individuals. Charges were filed against the driver and the person that possessed the firearm within the vehicle."

With Hunter, 19, not having charges filed against him yet, he is expected to be released from the Fresno County Jail.

Hunter was arrested Tuesday night on four felony weapon charges following a traffic stop on Ashlan near Hughes avenues.

The driver stayed but Hunter and two other people inside the car ran into a nearby residential neighborhood when officers stopped the car.

After searching the car, police found a loaded AR15-style weapon in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

