EMBED >More News Videos Commuters exited their cars, skateboarded down the freeway and casually dribbled a basketball as the 405 Freeway was shut down at the end of a police chase on Friday.

WESTCHESTER, Calif. -- The southbound 405 Freeway was shut down in Westchester where officers detained seven home-invasion suspects .The suspects were wanted for a home-invasion robbery in the 23300 block of Ladrillo Street in Woodland Hills Friday.The suspects could be seen splayed out across freeway lanes before being detained.Commuters exited their cars, skateboarded, and casually dribbled a basketball on the freeway during the closure.Police say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.There were no injuries reported. It is unknown what items were taken.Lanes of the 405 Freeway were reopened a short time later.