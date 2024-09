Chat with the Chief: Avenal Police Chief Cecilio Velasco

The newest leader of the Avenal Police Department was sworn in in February, but he's no stranger to Central California.

The newest leader of the Avenal Police Department was sworn in in February, but he's no stranger to Central California.

The newest leader of the Avenal Police Department was sworn in in February, but he's no stranger to Central California.

The newest leader of the Avenal Police Department was sworn in in February, but he's no stranger to Central California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The newest leader of the Avenal Police Department was sworn in in February, but he's no stranger to Central California.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, we sat down with Cecilio Velasco to talk about growing up in Corcoran and how his hyper-local career path helps him connect to the community.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.