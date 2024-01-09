WATCH LIVE

Chat with the Chief: Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner

ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 11:45PM
Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.

As is the case with many smaller police departments, finding new hires has become a challenge.

Chief Garner has been with the department for three and a half years and has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement in the Central Valley.

Now, he's working on new ways to recruit and retain local talent.

