Chat with the Chief: Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner

Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.

Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.

Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.

Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with public safety leaders continues with Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner.

As is the case with many smaller police departments, finding new hires has become a challenge.

Chief Garner has been with the department for three and a half years and has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement in the Central Valley.

Now, he's working on new ways to recruit and retain local talent.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.