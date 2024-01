Chat with the Chief: Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield

Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield was sworn in this past October with nearly three decades of law enforcement experience.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with one of the Central Valley's newest police chiefs.

He discussed his vision for the department and what he says will be the foundation for success.

